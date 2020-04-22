Karan Kundrra Refutes Break-Up Rumours With Anusha Dandekar, Says 'Just Because We Are Living Separately, People Have Assumed That We Have Parted Ways'

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And all you Karan Kundrra-Anusha Dandekar fans can breathe a sigh of relief, for the adorable pair of tinsel town haven't broken up, nor are they going through a 'rough patch'. They are merely staying apart during the lockdown and are very much together. Well, none other than Karan Kundrra confirmed this piece of news. It all began a few weeks back when a portal reported about Karan and Anusha going through a rough patch and staying apart, trying to figure out their differences. Also, what did not help add fuel to the fire were Anusha's self-love posts that led to everyone believing that she was single now and on a path of self-discovery, post break up. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's Relationship Hits a Rough Patch, Love Birds Living Separately Now? (Deets Inside).

However, in a conversation with a leading daily, Karan set the record straight and clarified that he and Anusha were very much together. "First of all, Anusha and I don't live together. We have our own pads and we stay together for a few days, whenever our schedules permit. I was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home, Karan told TOI. Anusha Dandekar Addresses Break-Up Rumours With Karan Kundrra, Says She Knows Who Went to Press With This 'So Called' Information (View Post).

He continued, "Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now." That solves the mystery of Karan not putting up pictures and stories with Anusha.

When quizzed on why did he choose to address these rumours now and not earlier, Karan told the daily, "I don’t get affected by these rumours, but Anusha does. She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to my notice. Arre, pehle hamein toh pata chalne do ki hamara break-up ho gaya hai." Fair point Karan. Now fans of the pair can finally chill!