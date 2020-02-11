It's Sidharth Shukla on Aap Ki Adalat next. Rajat's first question to Sidharth is about his anger issues. To which Shukla replies that he tries to control, but the situation makes things worse. Rajat Sharma shows Asim a clip where he bitches to Sid about Shehnaaz's tactic on how she sometimes is with Sidharth and at times with Paras. Clearing this one, Riaz puts his point by saying he was confused about what Sana wants and so he did the same. Amidst the same, he also adds that Paras had once told him that Shehnaaz's makeup artist told her that try making Shukla a boyfriend on the show. After listening to the same, Sana gets shocked and says this was not the scenario as her makeup artist told her to find love that's it. The internet sensation, Asim Riaz is next on Aap Ki Adalat. Rajat Sharma alleges him for not controlling his anger. He also questions him on his friendship with Sidharth wherein the initial stage on the show he considered him as his brother. Asim replies by saying that Sidharth provoked him a lot and he left Shukla because of his self-respect. Rajat Sharma then quizzes Paras Chhabra over his game on the show. The anchor questions him about his relationship with Akanksha Puri and also talks about Mahira and Shehnaaz. To which the lad answers that he is done with Akanksha and will be ending all things with her once out. Coming to Mahira, he adds that he feels she is sensible to talk so he shifted his focus from Shehnaaz to her. He adds Sana is senseless. Next up, Rajatji talks to Rashami about her on-off relationship with Sidharth Shukla. Rashami answers that she finds Sidharth to be a control freak as amidst jokes he takes the opposite person down. He also asks further what was that one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house. This one leaves her puzzled and she replies by saying that is very personal. At the end of the session about Arhaan Khan, Rashami clears the air and says she wants to end her relationship with Arhaan Khan once out of the house. Next aarop on Rashami is that she took a backseat post Arhaan’s eviction. Rajatji questions that after knowing Arhaan’s truth about his marriage and child, in the next 48 hours she proposed to him on national TV. He asked her whether it was a part of her plan? Rashami replies to this by stating that she had no hint about Arhaan’s past and she loved him and so she could not detach. She also answers that she feels emotionally used by him. The first one to face Rajat Sharma is Rashami Desai and the first allegation on the actress is that she is darpok. To which Desai clears the air and says she is quiet and not darpok. She adds that she does not get poked easily. A Kathghara is set up in the living area and its none other than Rajat Sharma who enters the house with his show Aap Ki Adalat. Rajat Sharma is all set to bombard the contestants with twisted questions. Bigg Boss surprises all the contestants by placing a fabulous car in the garden area. All the inmates get a chance to experience Maruti Suzuki Nexa by sitting inside the same.

It’s just a few days to go for Bigg Boss 13 finale and out of the seven contestants currently in the house, one will be crowned as the winner of the season. But before that, let’s talk about Tuesday’s episode which will see Rajat Sharma entering the house and grilling the contestants. The first target of the Aap Ki Adalat host will be Rashami Desai who will be quizzed questions with regards to her personal life and ofcourse Sidharth Shukla. But this will not slow down the TV actress' morale, but instead, she will be seen tackling the interrogation bravely. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Back Pain Knocks Her Down, Will She Make It to the Grand Finale for Rashami Desai?

Not just this, even Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra will be on Rajat Sharma's radar. All in all, tonight's episode will serve as an eye-opener to many viewers as to who is fake and who is real on the reality show. Also, we hear a shocking mid-week elimination awaits. This is really getting interesting.