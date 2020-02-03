Bigg Boss 13: Was Salman Khan Justified in Blasting Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's Relationship, Is Dabangg Star Interfering Contestants Personal Life Too Much ? Vote!

Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana, Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bigg Boss 13 is merely two weeks away from the season finale and last night on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Dabangg star in an aggressive mode, over the house's latest love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The episode began with Hina Khan entering the reality show to promote her film, Hacked and conducted a task for all the contestants. However, we bring your attention straight to Salman's rude behaviour with Himanshi which was pretty much evident in his body language. Well, how can Bollywood's Bhai comment on someone's 9-year long relationship without even knowing what it's like to be in one? 'Han Dekhi Tumhari 9 Saal Ki Concern'... was Salman's statement to Himanshi. Wasn't it too personal? Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Hammers Paras Chhabra’s Skull, Says He Is Her ‘Raaste Ka Kaanta’ To Win The Trophy (Watch Video).

Well, Salman has gone beyond the game this season like never before as he has never ever he interfered in contestant's personal life and what they will do outside. Firstly dragging Paras Chhabra - Akanksha Puri's relationship despite the former Spitsvilla star being clear on his stand. As a viewer, many Bigg Boss fans feel Salman has not taken a stand in the past where he should have and this is the season he is bashing every couple interfering in their personal space. Even in Arhaan Khan and Rashmi Desai case, there was no need to repeatedly ask Rashmi Desai that did she know about Arhaan's wife and kid? I mean how relevant is it after his eviction anyway? Bigg Boss 13: ‘AsimForTheWin’ Trend For Asim Riaz Creates World Record With Over 15 Million Tweets

Vote Now:

Is Salman Khan Interfering With Contestants Personal Life Too Much In Bigg Boss 13? YES! NO!

In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan continuously asked Asim Riaz to talk about his past despite not being comfortable to speak about it. It is their take whether they want to take their relationship outside or do it for the show itself. Bossing with the F word on the show repetitively and later saying 'If you won't be with her ill come and f**** kick your ass' is another level bullying on National TV. In the History of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan has never been so personal with anyone, Whether it was Gautam Gulati- Diandra controversy or Gauhar Khan, Kushal Tandon or say Armaan Kohli & Tanisha Mukherjee 's Love Life. Do you think it was okay to Blast at Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana that too in such a rude way? Let us know in the comment section below.