This time around, Bigg Boss 14 will see the entry of the wildcard entrants in barely two weeks of the show going on-air. Yes, the makers don't see, to want to wait until the mid-season to bring in the wildcard contestants. While names like Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit among others will be seen walking into the Bigg Boss 14 house, joining them, in all probability, will be Rubina Dilaik's ex Avinash Sachdev. Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Trend 'Savage Queen Rubina Dilaik' After She Goes Unfiltered Inside The BB14 House! (View Tweets).

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development told the portal that Avinash had indeed been approached for the show to enter as a wildcard. Afterall, why leave a chance for drama right? For those who have forgotten, Avinash and Rubina dated each other when they were cast opposite each other in Chhoti Bahu. However, their break up was messy and they did not part ways on a friendly note. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli Get into a Catfight During the Immunity Task.

However, the portal also mentioned that Avinash had denied the news to them, but their source maintains that an offer was definitely made to Avinash. Avinash, when he had participated in Nach Baliye 9 with his current girlfriend Palak Purswani, had revealed that insecurity was what drove him and Rubina apart. Well, we wonder how will Rubina and hubby Abhinav react to Avinash entering the house!!

