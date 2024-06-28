Kicking off on June 21, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is already a whirlwind of entertainment. The show's grand premiere featured the ever-charming Anil Kapoor, who stole hearts with his signature style. JioCinema's social media keeps fans buzzing with daily promos, offering a glimpse into the drama and excitement unfolding inside the house. Among the contestants, Sana Makbul is emerging as a fan favourite for her fierce personality. However, a recent revelation about a tragic incident in her life has cast a shadow, hinting at a deeper vulnerability beneath her strong exterior. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana Makbul Says 'Starvation Not In My Contract' As She Threatens Legal Action Against Makers.

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss witnessed a vulnerable side of Sana Makbul as she opened up about a harrowing experience that left a lasting impact. In a tearful conversation with fellow housemates, she recounted a dog attack that severely injured her face. The incident not only necessitated extensive surgery but also plunged her into a period of deep depression. Detailing the physical and emotional scars left behind, Sana revealed the long and arduous 9-month recovery process, including 121 stitches just above her lips. More than the physical wounds, it was the "scar on her heart" that resonated most deeply, hinting at the lingering trauma she still battles. Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul Blushes While Sitting Next to Rapper Naezy, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Sana Makbul Gets Emotional Talking About Dog Bite

Sana even shared her struggles with post-injury fillers, highlighting the challenges of regaining normalcy. Sana's emotional honesty resonated with her fellow housemates, leaving Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik and others visibly shaken. Her story served as a stark reminder of life's uncertainties.

