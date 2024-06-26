The trailer for EPIC ON's highly anticipated upcoming show titled BlueTick Verified was dropped on June 19. Starring Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam in the lead roles, the upcoming show delves into the life of an influencer from South Delhi who rises to fame by posting viral videos on the internet. The EPIC ON show explores the highs and lows of social media platforms. The trailer for BlueTick Verified has now crossed 1 million views across all platforms, showcasing the immense hype surrounding the upcoming series. Promising a thrilling experience, the show offers a glimpse into the dark realities of social media. Directed by Shubham Singh, the EPIC ON show will stream from July 19 on the platform. BlueTick Verified Trailer: Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam’s EPIC ON Show Promises a Thrilling Journey of ‘Ambition, Betrayal and Fame’ (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for ‘BlueTick Verified’ Here:

