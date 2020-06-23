The second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. Directed by Mayank Sharma, this series marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. Today, Abhishek (Avinash Sabharwal) shared a teaser video from this upcoming web series and introduced his onscreen wife that is played by Nithya (Abha Sabharwal). This teaser will give a glimpse of Abha, Avinash and their daughter Siya’s small world and how things turn upside down. Breathe Into The Shadows Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's Series Gets A Mysterious New Promo (Watch Video).

With Abhishek Bachchan’s voice-over, this teaser drops the hint that Abha and Avinash Sabharwal are on a mission to find their missing daughter, Siya. This teaser shows that the couple has no clue about their baby girl but they are in the hope that she’ll be found. While sharing the video, Abhishek captioned it as, “Sab kuch perfect tha. Phir ek din… sab badal gaya. Kya aap jaante hain hamari Siya kahan hai? - Abha & Avinash Sabharwal”. Breathe Into the Shadows Poster: Abhishek Bachchan's a Vulnerable Father Waiting for his Missing Child to Return.

Introducing Nithya Menen As Abha Sabharwal

The Sabharwals

The psychological crime thriller, Breathe: Into The Shadows, will also feature Amit Sadh in a key role. He will be reprising his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first season that released two years ago. This Amazon Original is written by Mayank Sharma, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. The trailer of Breathe: Into The Shadows will be released on July 1.

