Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Player from May 29. There has been a deafening buzz around the series all thanks to Sidharth Shukla and his swelling crowd of fans since Bigg Boss. They just can't get enough of the actor. The reviews of his love story with Sonia Rathee were however mixed as some critics found the subject without any depth. The fans of the series and Shukla didn't care much. Resultant? The season is the highest-ranked one on IMDb in the series. The last episode fetched a whopping 9.8 rating!

Broken But Beautiful is a series that was kickstarted with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead. In the first two seasons, their makeup, break up and makeup again formed the crux. These two seasons rank decent with episodes ranging between 7-8.5. However, the third season just skyrocketed to 9 and more.

Broken But Beautiful IMDb ratings (Photo credit IMDb)

But before you start celebrating, here's something you should know. We have tried to educate our readers about how the rating system on IMDb works. The database gives more emphasis to regular users and not those who open an account to rate one movie, TV show, or others. In Broken But Beautiful 3's case, while the ratings are highest, votes are quite less but they are still the best in the series. So if you don't find it in the Top rated webseries list of any kind, don't get shocked or offended.

