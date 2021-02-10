Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was missing from the screen for a while now, says she is ready to take up acting projects once again. The actress, who is known for her roles in television shows such as Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Bade Ache Lagte Hai and Qubool Hai, was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prasthanam in 2019. Chahatt Khanna Deactivates Instagram After Slamming Trolls Who Shamed Her For Being A Single Mother (View Post).

She took a break to focus on her family and business. "I was involved with my kids and my online businesses and other ventures for some time. I gave it almost three years and currently they are in a good state. I am now signing some projects," she tells IANS. Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh Are Not Dating But Promoting Their Upcoming Single 'Quarantine Love'.

Chahatt clarifies that though to quit acting permanently was never on her mind. "Some people thought that I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore. It's my first love. I have always enjoyed being in front of the camera."

"I am reading a lot of scripts these days and I want to concretise things soon. It's been a good time away from all the happenings as well. It's rekindled the hunger for great characters in me. So gunning for it now," she says.

