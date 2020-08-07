Class of '83 on Netflix will mark Bobby Deol's big debut in the digital space. The movie based on a book by the same name will see Deol as Dean Vijay Singh who's battling his own struggles while trying to save Mumbai from the clutches of the underworld. The movie is about a policeman's triumphs, struggles and redemption and the extent to which he can go to maintain the law and order. Its trailer was finally unveiled by the OTT giant and it promises you an intriguing ride ahead. Class of '83 on Netflix or Aashram on MX Player - Which Bobby Deo's Digital Outing are You Most Excited About?

The movie will see Bobby recruiting a team of encounter specialists from the police academy who will save Mumbai's bleak future. It's about the encounters done by him and his batchmates which are either forgotten or less-discussed today. However, there's also a back story that focusses on his personal and professional lives and his journey from being a celebrated cop to the dean of a police academy. Bobby Deol's Fanbase is Called 'Boobians' and Twitterati is Having a Hearty Laugh Over it.

Check Out the Trailer

Class of '83 is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. His production house has earlier produced Bard of Blood and Betaal for Netflix, both of which were series. The next, however, will be a movie that's slated to release on August 21, 2020.

Bobby will immediately have his second digital outing, Aashram releasing on MX Player on August 28.

