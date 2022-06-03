Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty announced she will sponsor the education of 10-year-old Dance Deewane Juniors contestant Priyanshi Kanarji. She says: "Kids are our future, and it is very important for every child to continue their education." Priyanshi reveals that her father couldn't afford to continue her studies after going through a financial loss and the added medical expenses of her mother. Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia Flaunt Summer Ensembles for Promotions.

"I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person's life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi, and an amazing mentor by your side," she adds.

The show Dance Deewane Juniors is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji airs on Colors.

