Hotness Alert: Aashka Goradia Shows Off Her Drool-Worthy Figure In An Itsy Bitsy Bikini (View Pics)

Aashka Goradia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Aashka Goradia's Instagram is nothing sort of a dream- fitness, beaches and bikinis take up most of her IG profile apart from some extremely loved up posts with hubby Brent Goble and some more yoga and pole dancing posts with bestie Abigail Pande. Ever since Aashka's hubby Brent got into practising yoga, she too jumped onto hubby's bandwagon and has become a yoga addict, so much so that every post of her's, inspires her followers to be fit and take care of themselves and their health first and foremost. However, apart from it all, Aashka also posts pictures in some stunning swimsuits and two pieces that are fashion goals and must-haves in every girl's wardrobe. Aashka Goradia Posts Another Topless Picture Practicing Nude Yoga and Giving Fitness Goals!.

In her latest upload, Aashka is seen posing against some pristine beach in an abstract printed two-piece bikini with her fit and fab figure on display.

Check It Out Below:

Aashka is also not one of those actresses who does not shy away from repeating her bikinis like other celebs. In another picture that she posted in the same bikini, she was seen flaunting a sheer black cover-up over it. After Naked Yoga, Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia’s Sexy Pole Dance in Perfect Sync Makes Jaws Drop (Watch Video).

Take A Look At It Below:

Here's Another Snap Where Aashka Is Looking Splendid:

Aashka is considered as one of the fittest actresses that we can drool over in today's times. Right from encouraging her fans and followers to stay fit, Aashka has also been a huge advocate of encouraging body positivity with her posts and that is a commendable feat.