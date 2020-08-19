Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu was in the news recently for her virtual relationship with Bhopal-based surgeon Abhinit Gupta. As per Jasleen, it was Anup Jalota who played cupid and the two started dating for a couple of months, before meeting after lockdown restrictions on inter-state travels lifted. Jasleen had flown down to Bhopal with her brother and stayed in Bhopal for a few days to spend time with Abhinit. However, that relationship hit troubled waters and a few days back it was reported that Jasleen and Abhinit had parted ways. Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu's Relationship With Bhopal Based Dr Abhinit Gupta Goes Kaput, Here's Why (Details Inside).

While Jasleen revealed that their kundalis and also their temperaments did not match, Abhinit is hopeful of a patch-up and even went on to call Jasleen the "love of his life. "It's true that we are facing a challenging phase in our love story. Things are not getting placed. But I feel the hope for tomorrow. We might be back together," Abhinit told Tellychakkar. Jasleen Matharu Confirms Being In A Virtual Relationship With A Bhopal-Based Surgeon, Courtesy, Anup Jalota (Details Inside).

All praises for Jasleen, Abhinit continued, "She doesn't follow me on Instagram anymore but that's okay. I still follow her. And social media is not something that matters to me. She is a good girl. She is love of my life. I love her for the way she is cultured and very much addicted to her family she understands and values relations. She is beautiful in and out."

Jasleen had, in her previous interviews, revealed that they were waiting for Abhinit's divorce to be granted so that they could proceed with marriage plans. However, in her break-up interview, the lady had revealed that Abhinit's divorce was taking too long. To this, the doctor revealed, "I'm struggling since the beginning and still I'm. I seriously don't want to make my personal issues public. But Jasleen was aware of everything and she supported me. We are still very much friends."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).