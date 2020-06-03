Mahhi Vij Shares Laagi Tujhse Lagan Post In Reference To On-Going 'BlackLivesMatter' Issue, Says 'We Too in India Have Discriminated Against Darker Skin' (View Post)

Mahhi Vij (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The death of George Floyd has sparked major unrest in the US. Floyd a black man, was killed during an altercation with the Minnesota police while resisting arrest. The police officer who arrested him placed his knee over Floyd's neck while another handcuffed him and he was lying face down. Autopsies stated that Floyd died of cardiac arrest and an autopsy commissioned by Floyd's family stated that 'evidence is consistent with mechanical asphyxia as the cause of death'. The four officers involved in arresting Floyd were fired immediately and the officer, Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. George Floyd Killing: US First Lady Melania Trump Appeals for Peace and Calm Amid Black Lives Matter Protests.

His death gave rise to protests where slogans like 'Black Lives Matter' were chanted. However, the initially peaceful protests turned violent with a police precinct and two stores being set on fire along with other property damage. It brought back memories of the death of Eric Garner, another black man who died because of a chokehold that a police officer had on him despite repeating that he couldn't breathe almost 11 times. Entertainment News | Gal Gadot, Rihanna, Others Join 'Blackout Tuesday' in Response to George Floyd Death.

A lot is being spoken about right now with regard in the recent controversies surrounding racism in the United States. Not only has this protest gained momentum in the U.S, but everywhere else too. People all over the world have come together to protest against racism, which has been a longstanding problem, and nobody seems to be backing down with their disappointment this time. The Academy, Marvel, Disney, Paramount and Other Major Hollywood Studios Take Stand Against Racism and Voice Support for the Black Lives Matter Movement (View Tweets).

Actress Mahhi Vij too spoke up about her take on the issue. Sharing a clip of herself from her show Laagi Tujhse Lagan, where Mahhi played a dark-skinned woman, the actress penned down a post on social media talking about how India too has in the past differentiated people on the basis of their skin colour. Mahhi Vij Gets Body-Shamed; Actress Gives the Troll an Epic Reply (View Pics).

Check Out Mahhi's Post Below:

In her post, Mahhi mentioned, "Yes we too in India have discriminated against darker skin and it makes one wonder, when will this end? Entertainment may just be a medium but I am glad Nakusha brought a message to the audience through Laagi Tujhse Lagan. I hope and pray for the lives at stake and can only wish in times like these that we are able to find a resolution without loss of life and damage!".