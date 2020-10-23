The new season of the cult show Mirzapur has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video, amid much anticipation and excitement from fans. The first season turned into a pop culture sensation, when it came out a couple of years back. The dialogues were turned into awesome memes that still continue to trend, while the characters like Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna, Guddu Tripathi became cultural icons on their own right. Well, Mirzapur 2 takes the legacy ahead, but stutters and stumbles all along the way. Mirzapur 2 Review: Too Many Characters and Plotlines Spoil the Fun in Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s Web-Series.

The final episode of the last season had set the path for Mirzapur 2 to take - being a revenge saga. A vengeful Munna (Divyenndu Sharma) kills Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey) and Guddu's (Ali Fazal) wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) at the wedding reception of their business associate's daughter. Meanwhile Kaleen Bhaiya retains his status quo as the baahubali of Mirzapur in a brutal showcase of power that leaves ACP RS Maurya (Amit Sial) at his mercy. His father Satyanand Tripathi, despite being wheelchair-bound, blackmails his philandering daughter-in-law Beena (Rasika Dugal) to have sex with him, and also get her to bobbit her domestic help and secret lover, Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi).

Mirzapur 2 has a handicapped Guddu and Sweety's seething sister Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma), hell-bent on avenging the deaths of their kin and take power of Mirzapur. There are other players who want their stake, like Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma), who has a bone to grind with both Guddu and Munna. The action also expands to Bihar, where we meet the Tyagis, the powerful dons there, whose youngest son Shatrughan (Vijay Verma) falls for Golu. And as expected, there are plenty of deaths, most of which happen in the final couple of episodes. And some of them are of principal characters. And some survive so that they can once again indulge in the powerplay for the throne of Mirzapur in season 3. Yes, the series ends on that note! Mirzapur 2 All New Episodes Meme Templates for Free Download: With Amazon Prime's Hit Series Leaked on Telegram, Here Are Latest Joke Formats to Make Funny Memes.

So who dies in the new season? Who survives to see another day of bloodshed in season 3? Before we go about that, let's warn you that the below article is filled with SPOILERS (duh!).

Kaleen Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Heavily Injured But Alive

Kaleen Bhaiya might have convinced his son that he doesn't want to kill him, but he gets heavily injured in the crossfire that happens between him and Munna, and Golu and Guddu. He is, however, saved by Sharad, to live another day, though we cannot say about his son.

Munna

Divyenndu Sharma in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Dead

Yup, the Joffrey Baratheon of the show - the most entertaining aspect of Mirzapur - is shot dead by the vengeful Golu and Guddu, in the same manner in which he killed Guddu. And to think, Munna began the new season by claiming he is immortal!

Guddu

Ali Fazal in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Guddu reigns on top at the end of the new season, killing Munna, though he lets Kaleen Bhaiya gets away. The last scene sees him sit on Kaleen's regal chair, thus indicating that the power of Mirzapur is now in his control.

Golu

Shweta Tripathi Sharma in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Golu finally gets to complete her revenge on Munna, and it looks like she is going to be Guddu's lieutenant in the third season. Golu has to be careful, though, as the Tyagi's, or what's left of them, are baying for her blood.

Beena

Rasika Dugal in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Beena not only gives birth to the child of her lover, while making the Tripathi's think it's theirs, she also gets to hack to death the man who tormented her in the last season. And that is...

Satyanand

Kulbhushan Kharbanda in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Killed

The depraved Bauji is first shot by their former bodyguard Maqbool, and then hacked to death by Beena, for what he has done to her.

Ramakant Pandit

Rajesh Tailang in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Guddu and Bablu's law-abiding father survives his mission of seeking justice for his murdered son, but in the process, he gets blood in his own hand, in trying to save his other son.

Vasudha Pandit

Sheeba Chadha in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Guddu and Bablu's mother, thankfully, keeps herself safe by staying away from the action.

RS Maurya

Amit Sial in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Dead

Though he survives Kaleen's bloodbath in the last season and pretends to his puppet, RS Maurya couldn't survive this season, getting shot dead by Ramakant, as the latter tries to save Guddu from getting fake-encountered.

Maqbool

Shaji Chaudhary in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Kaleen's loyal hulk of a bodyguard turns against him, when Munna kills his nephew and his mother, in what is Munna's biggest mistake of the season. It remains to be seen how he will face his former master in the next season, after playing his part in Bauji's death.

Raja

Nitin Mahesh Joshi in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Killed

Beena's lover and the father of her child tries to kill Munna, goaded by Beena, who convinces him that Munna will kill their child. Instead, Munna overpowers him and shoots him dead, but not before Raja puts a final play, claiming that he has been sent to kill Munna by Kaleen.

Babar

Aasif Khan in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Dead

Guddu's loyal aide is killed by Munna when he visits his granny during Eid.

Sharad Shukla

Anjum Sharma in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Sharad Shukla was trying to create a rift between Munna and Kaleen, and nearly succeeds in doing so. However, with Munna being shot down by Guddu and Golu, Sharad is seen leaving with a barely alive Kaleen, with his scheme still in the dark.

Dimpy

Harshita Gaur in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Guddu's sister manages to make herself alive at the end of the new season, and also manages to get herself a fiance.

Shabnam

Shernavaz Jijina in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

The unfortunate Shabnam finds her groom killed on her wedding night by Munna in the first season finale. In the new season, she finds love in an equally bereaving Guddu, though their romance looks to be short-lived.

Lala

Anil George in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Shabnam's father and Guddu's treacherous business associate is seen arrested by the cops in the final episode.

Shatrughan Tyagi

Vijay Verma in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Not Sure

Shatrughan, who is besotted with Golu, doesn't want his twin elder brother and father to kill her. In the ensuing struggle and shootout, that sees their maternal uncle killed, one of the twins is shot dead and one is mortally injured. Because they are identical, we don't know who is killed, though the father thinks it's Shatrughan. Though we think it's...

Bharat Tyagi

Vijay Verma in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Not Sure

See above.

Devdutt 'Dadda' Tyagi

Lilliput in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

The powerful don from Bihar, played by Lilliput, finds his sons trying to kill each other, leaving one dead. Pretty sure, he would try to kill Golu in the third season, though if it is Shatrughan who is alive, that might not happen.

Madhuri Yadav

Isha Talwar in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

Kaleen's daughter-in-law and Munna's wife turns out to be a smart player, tricking Kaleen and making herself the CM of the state, earning his ire. It will be interesting to see how she deals with the aftermath of her husband's murder.

Robin

Priyanshu Painyuli in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

The street-smart history-sheeter finds himself engaged to Dimpy, though he may have to worry if Guddu finds out he has leaked their financial dealings to Ramakant.

Surya Pratap

Paritosh Sand in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Killed

UP's beloved, but also cunning, CM finds himself killed in a truck accident, orchestrated by his brother.

JP Yadav

Pramod Pathak in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Alive

JP becomes the CM after his brother's death, though his reign is cut short thanks to Kaleen and Madhuri's scheming.

Doctor

Dibyendu Bhattacharya in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Killed

Guddu's new friend, played by Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who helped him recuperate from his injuries, is killed along with his wife by Guddu's rivals. His little daughter, who survives, is adopted by Guddu and Shabnam.

Lalit

Bramhaswaroop Mishra in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Killed

Munna's aide is the first major character to get killed by Maqbool on Kaleen's order, and the blame of the events that happened in the finale of the first season is pinned on him.

Bh*sdi Wale Chacha

Himant Kapadiya in Mirzapur 2

Final Fate: Killed

We finally find out that the iconic Bh*sdi Wale Chacha has a name - Imran - and he is furious about being insulted by Munna with that moniker. And in a hilarious scene, he throws back the same abuses to Munna, before being shot down by the latter.

