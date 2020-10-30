Amazon Prime Video's latest web-series Mirzapur 2 has already landed in major trouble barely a few days into its release. The series courted trouble when noted author Surender Mohan Pathak issued the makers a warning for depicting his book 'Dhabba' as porn. This news comes within days of Mirzapur MP lashing out at the makers for showing the city in a bad light. Mirzapur 2: Author Surender Mohan Pathak Threatens Legal Action Against The Makers For ‘Misrepresenting’ His Novel ‘Dhabba’ (View Tweet).

The scene in question was that of actor Kulbhushan Kharbada's character Satyanand Tripathi, where he is seen reading the book Dhabba and a voice over reads some other lines. In his letter, the author mentioned that the VO lines were not in his book. And now, Excel has apologised to the writer for hurting his sentiments. Lalit From Mirzapur 2 Funny Memes & Jokes Online: Cuss Word Used With Name in the Amazon Hit Series Gets Hilarious Reactions on Social Media.

Check Out the Statement Below:

In the letter, Excel sincerely apologised and also made it clear that their intent was not malicious and in no way did they intend to hurt anyone, especially's the author's sentiments. They also assured that the said sequence will be altered withing a time frame of 3 weeks and the book's name will be blurred. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur 2 has actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rasika Duggal among others in pivotal roles.

