We are stepping on to the third week of April 2022 and with that there are several promising series and movies, releasing on OTT platforms like Voot Select, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV and more. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Better Call Saul Season 6, which will drop on Netflix on April 19. Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the Breaking Bad spin-off series will be back with double interesting twists, turns and events. The final season stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito. Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Returns For the Final Outing of His Breaking Bad Spinoff in This New Promo! (Watch Video).

Another big release of the week would be London Files, which is all set to stream on Voot Select from April 21. The murder-mystery series is helmed by Sachin Pathak and features Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Medha Rana and Gopal Datt, among others. The synopsis of the six episode web show reads, "An intense investigative thriller that follows homicide detective Om Singh as he reluctantly takes on a missing person's case in a politically divided and criminally rife London city." Another interesting release of the week would be Oh My Dog, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 21. Suriya's home production sees Arun Vijay, Arnav Vijay, Vijayakumar, Mahima Nambiar, Vinay Rai in major roles. Oh My Dog Trailer: Suriya’s Home Production Starring Arnav Vijay, Vijay Kumar Is All About Pet Love (Watch Video).

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Better Call Saul Season 6: April 19, 2022

2. He's Expecting: April 21, 2022 | Japanese

Amazon Prime Video

1. Guilty Minds: April 22, 2022

Voot Select

1. Brochara Season 2: April 18, 2022

2. London Files: April 21, 2022

Lionsgate Play

1. Gaslit: April 22, 2022

Movies Releasing This Week

Amazon Prime Video

1. Oh My Dog: April 21, 2022 | Multi-Lingual

SonyLIV

1. Antakshari: April 22, 2022 | Malayalam

