There are some amazing releases lined up to release this week as we take a look at every OTT release of the week. Dhanush-led action thriller Maaran is all set to premiere on the Disney+ Hotstar on March 11 if we talk about the big movies premiering this week. Next is Ryan Reynolds film The Adam Project which is also arriving on the same day. Disney Pixar's Turning Red is coming to Hotstar on March 11 as well which can be a great choice to watch with family. These are the films coming to the OTT platforms.

Speaking about the series hitting OTT, is Sunny Leone's Anamika which is coming to MX Player on March 11. Other big releases are Upload Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video and Outlander Season 6 on Netflix. Last One Standing, Queer Eye Germany, The Andy Warhol Diaries and The Last Kingdom are other web shows releasing this week on Netflix.

Below is The List of Every OTT Series Releases of the Week

Series Releasing on OTT Platforms This Weel

Netflix

1. Outlander S6: March 7, 2022

2. Last One Standing: March 8, 2022 | Japanese

3. Queer Eye Germany: March 9, 2022 | German

4. The Andy Warhol Diaries: March 9, 2022

5. The Last Kingdom S5: March 9, 2022

Amazon Prime Video

1. Upload S2: March 11, 2022

MX Player

1. Anamika: March 11, 2022

ZEE5

1. Mrs and Mr Shameem: March 11, 2022

Hoichoi

1. Sundarbaner Vidyasagar: March 11, 2022 | Bengali

Movies Releasing on OTT This Week

Netflix

1. The Adam Project: March 11, 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Maaran: March 11, 2022 | Tamil

2. Turning Red: March 11, 2022 | Animation | Multi-Lingual

