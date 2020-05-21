Shehbaz Gill On Father Santokh Singh Sukh's Rape Case: 'The Lady Is Lying, My Father is Not Wrong and Justice Will Be Served Soon'

Santokh Singh Sukh, Shehnaaz and Shehbaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has made it to news headlines for having been booked for a rape case. A lady from Jalandhar, has accused Shehnaaz's father of raping her at gunpoint in his car. And even though the incident occurred on May 14, 2020, the complainant came forward on May 19 and an FIR was filed under sections 376, 506 of the IPC. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Accused of Raping Woman at Gun Point, FIR Filed Against Accused Who is Absconding.

In her complaint, the victim had alleged that she had gone to Santokh's house where she was supposed to meet her boyfriend, when on the pretext of driving her to her boyfriend, Santokh took her to Rohi Bridge and raped her. Santokh Singh Sukh is reportedly absconding. Mahira Sharma To Approach The Cyber Crime Cell Over Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trolling Her, Says 'No Contestant’s Fans Have Done That So Far'.

However, Santokh's son and Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Gill has rubbished these allegations. In a conversation with SpotboyE, Shehbaz revealed, "Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father."

He continued, "We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proofs that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for the recording of it."

He also revealed that he does not know the victim at all. "I really don't know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai from quite some time now. But all what we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon."

When quizzed if he and Shehnaaz will return to Punjab to be by their family's side, Shehbaz said, "For now, we are very much in Mumbai and don't have any such plans. I am busy with calls since morning and I would like media to cooperate with us."