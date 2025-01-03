TV and film actress Upasana Singh recently broke her silence on quitting the popular comedy program, The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. She also featured in Comedy Nights with Kapil, which ran from 2013-2016 and played the role of Bua which got her widespread acclaim. Singh was a key member in the show's cast alongside Kiku Sharda and Sumona Singh. However, she left in 2017. During a recent interview, the actress revealed the reasons behind her sudden decision to quit the show and step away from television. ‘Tum Sitting Ka Matlab Nahi Samjhe?’: ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Actress Upasana Singh Opens Up About Disturbing Casting Couch Experience, Reveals South Director Invited Her to Hotel at Night.

Upasana Singh on Quitting ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

During a candid conversation with Siddharth Kanan on his podcast, Upasana Singh reflected on her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show and said, "For two and a half years, our show was always on top. But then came a time when I had nothing left to do. I told this to Kapil as well. We share a very good bond and there was no fight as people assumed. I told him, 'Kapl, the roles aren't the same anymore. I don't enjoy them as I used to. Please pay some attention to my character.'" Upasana revealed that things turned pretty messy due to channel rivalries and her contract. When the show moved to another channel, the actress couldn't join them as she was signed with the specific channel and not Kapil's team.

Upasana Singh on ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’

She said that there was tension between the teams, which made her uncomfortable. When she joined another show with Krushna Abhishek, she was subjected to different kinds of torture due to creative dissatisfaction. She accused the makers and said, "They would cut my punchlines. Places where I knew the audience would laugh, I'd see those lines were removed." She called it "torture". ‘Abba Dabba Jabba’: Upasana Singh and Johny Lever Recreate the Actress’ Iconic Dialogue From Their 1997 Film ‘Judaai’ With the Same Energy and Fun (Watch Video).

Upasana Singh’s Instagram Post

The actress revealed that Kapil Sharma invited her to rejoin the team, but she had to decline the offer as she had started production work for a couple of Punjabi films. In fact, the comedian even gave a voice-over to one of Singh's produced films. Long before she appeared on Comedy Nights With Kapil, Upasana Singh became a household name due to her role in Raj Kanwar's 1997 film Judaai, where she played a double role.

