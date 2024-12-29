The collaboration between BLACKPINK’s Rosé and music icon Bruno Mars has taken the internet by storm, with their track ‘APT.’ emerging as the most-viewed music video on YouTube in 2024. Released on October 18, 2024, the visually captivating video, known for its catchy tune and dynamic performances, quickly garnered widespread attention. Within just two months, the song has amassed an impressive 713,805,106 views. This track also holds significant personal importance for Rosé, as it marks her first solo single in three years and her debut release since departing from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records in 2023. MAMA 2024: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars Take the Stage With Their Chart-Topping Hit ‘APT,’ Fans Hail It As Best Performance of the Award Show (Watch Video).

‘APT.’ Becomes Most-Viewed Music Video on YouTube in 2024

‘APT.’ by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars becomes the most-viewed music video on YouTube in 2024, two months after its release. pic.twitter.com/LSDvPf3SkP — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 29, 2024

Watch ‘APT.’ Music Video Below:

