If you happened to open the Google window today, you must have been floored to see a gorgeous doodle of veteran Indian actress Zohra Sehgal. She has been one of the first Indian actresses to get global recognition for her work. The special Doodle that featured by Google on September 29, shows the legendary actress in a graceful dancing pose and was designed by Google guest artist Parvati Pillai. While it isn't the actress' birth or death anniversary, this Google Doodle was released on account of a special achievement that Sehgal received in her career and also one of the biggest honours for the nation. Video of Zohra Sehgal Reciting Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat by Faiz Goes Viral.

The Google Doodle blog introduces her as, "Today’s Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Parvati Pillai, celebrates iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal, one of the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage. Among Segal’s notable early work was a role in the film Neecha Nagar (Lowly City), which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, Neecha Nagar won the festival's highest honour: the Palme d’Or prize."

As we celebrate this legendary star and her remarkable work, here are a few things you must know about Sehgal and why her contributions to Indian cinema remain notable.

Zohra Sehgal's Debut Film and Other Work:

The legendary actress Zohra Sehgal began her career with Indian People's Theatre Association's (IPTA) fist production, Dharti Ke Lal in 1946. It was after this that she starred in Neecha Nagar which won international acclaim and the Palme d’Or prize at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Accolades Bestowed Upon Sehgal

In her illustrious career, Zohra Sehgal received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Kalidas Samman and Padma Vibhushan, among other awards. She was known as the Doyenne Of Indian Theatre.

Sehgal's Contribution As a Dancer:

Not only was Zohra Sehgal a fabulous actress, but she was also a dancer in choreographer Uday Shankar's troupe. From 1935 to 1943, she was a leading dancer with the troupe and performed across the world including in USA and Japan. She also turned choreographer for Bollywood films such as Baazi and Awaara.

Zohra Sehgal's Last Film:

Before Sehgal's death in New Delhi on 10 July 2014 due to cardiac arrest, the actress' final works included Cheeni Kum and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.

Sehgal's Work in British Television:

Not only did Zohra Sehgal serenade the Indian audiences with her acting talents, but she also starred in British Television shows like Doctor Who and the 1984 miniseries The Jewel in the Crown after she moved to London, England in 1962.

We are sure hearing these things about the veteran Zohra Sehgal will only make you more prouder of her work and contribution towards Indian cinema. She was known for her lively persona and was always smiling just like the way this gorgeous Google Doodle captures her.

