The Armed Forces Flag Day is a day dedicated towards the collection of funds from people of India for the welfare of personnel of Indian Armed Forces - Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy. It is also known as Flag Day of India. The day is observed every year on December 7. Indian will observe the Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 on Monday, December 7.

The day was first observed on December 7, 1949. That year, the then government attempted to involve the common people to contribute to the welfare of the defence personnel. After the country achieved independence, there was an imminent shortage of funds for the welfare of armed forces. On August 28, 1949, a committee set up under the defence minister decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7. 'Armed Forces Flag Day' to Be Celebrated Throughout December, Says Rajnath Singh.

The committee suggested that it would distribute flags to the common people in exchange of them contributing to the fund for armed forces personnel. On the fifth Armed Forces Flag Day, observed on December 7. 1954, Nehru had said "By their efficiency as well as their friendliness, they (armed forces personnel) enhanced the reputation of India. Among them were people from all parts of India. They observed no provincial or other differences amongst themselves. I am sure my countrymen will be pleased to learn of them and would like to indicate their appreciation of these young men who serve our country both here and elsewhere so well. A way to indicate that appreciation is to contribute to the Flag Day Fund."

In 1993, the Defence Ministry consolidated all welfare funds into a single Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. The funds which were consolidated into Armed Forces Flag Day Fund include - Amalgamated Special Fund for War Bereaved, War Disabled and other ex-Servicemen/Serving Personnel, Flag Day Fund, St Dunstan's (India) and Kendriya Sainik Board Fund and Indian Gorkha Ex-Servicemen's Welfare Fund. Armed Forces Flag Day: Easy Ways to Contribute to Fund Collected For Welfare of Indian Defence Personnel.

The Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) manages the fund collection. It is part of the Ministry of Defence. The Ministry also organises several programmes highlighting the sacrifice and achievements of the three wings of the armed forces. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be scaled down.

