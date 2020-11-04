Hyderabad, November 4: The AP ECET counselling 2020 has started from Wednesday. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) counselling is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). For taking part in the counselling, candidates are required to visit the official website, apecet.nic.in for paying the fee. AP ECET 2020 Results Declared: Students Can Check Scores on Official Website - sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates participating in the counselling will get admission in Engineering and Pharmacy programmes in institutions across Andhra Pradesh. The official statement reads, “The qualified and eligible candidates of APECET-2020 who are desirous of seeking admission into Engineering/Pharmacy courses are informed that the web counseling process comprising payment of processing fee, certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 04-11-2020 onwards.” MHT CET 2020: MSRTC Operates 1,500 Extra Buses for Students Appearing for Common Entrance Test.

AP ECET Counselling fee for open category (OC) and backward class (BC) candidates is Rs 1,200. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the counselling fee is only Rs 600. Once the fee is paid, candidates will get registration numbers and login IDs for verifying their documents.

The result of AP ECET 2020 was declared by the JNT University Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE on October 6. The exam was conducted every year for lateral admission in university engineering colleges across Andhra Pradesh into regular BE and B.Tech. Courses.

