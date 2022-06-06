Mumbai, June 6: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh declared the AP SSC Result 2022 today, June 6. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result declared the results at around 12.30 pm on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. Students who appeared for the AP SSC examinations must visit the official website of BSEAP to check their results.

Students can also visit manabadi.co.in to check their Class 10th Result. According to reports, B. Rajasekhar, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education will declare the AP SSC Result 2022. Earlier, the AP SSC or Class 10th Result was supposed to be released on June 4, however, it was postponed due to unknown reasons. GSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Gujarat Board SSC Result Declared; 5,03,726 Students Passed, Surat Tops With Highest Pass Percentage.

This year, the AP Board will not declare the merit list in order to prohibit the declaration or announcement of ranks to the students as per section. It has also directed schools to not declare or advertise ranks for SSC public examinations in any form at any level in order to protect the interest of students and parents.

Steps to check AP SSC Results 2022:

Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP 10th Result link on the homepage

Enter and submit your login details

Your AP 10th Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The AP SSC exam was held from April 27 to May 9, 2022, and about 6 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th examinations.

