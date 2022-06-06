Mumbai, June 6: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) announced the SSC Result 2022 today, June 6. The Gujarat Board SSC or Class 10 result were declared on the official website at 8 am. Students who appeared for the GSEB SSC examinations can visit the official website of the Gujarat Board at gseb.org.

The overall pass percentage is 65.18 percent. Out of 7,72,771 who took the GSEB SSC or class 10th exams, a total of 503726 passed the examination. Among all the districts in the state, Surat received the highest pass percent of 75.64 percent while the Patan district received the lowest with 54.29 percent.

Candidates must remember that they will require their 6-digit seat number in order to check the GSEB SSC result. As per the marking scheme of GSEB, a student must obtain a minimum of 33% in both practical and theory examinations. The marks must be combined in the yearly board exams in order to be deemed passed in the Class 10 Exam 2022. Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board Classes 10th, 12th Results to Be Declared Tomorrow.

Check tweet:

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૦ અને સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૬/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

The students must get at least a 'D' in all courses. Students who receive an 'E1' or 'E2' mark in the subjects can improve their performance through the supplementary or compartment tests. Last year, the Gujarat Board SCC exams were canceled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, all students were declared passed.

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022: Steps to check SSC Result

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

Click on the SSC result link on the homepage

Enter your seat number and log in details

Your GSEB SSC Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

On June 4, the GSEB released the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results. This year, Gujarat Board held the SSC or Class 10 exams from March 28 to April 9. The exams were held at various test centers around the state. Every year, over 10 lakh students take the GSEB SSC examination.

