Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result Not to Be Declared Today, Say Reports

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, June 10: Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will be delayed and according to reports it will not be announced today. The result has been delayed because the evaluation work of the exam papers is still incomplete. According to a DNA report, the Maharashtra government had earlier agreed to publish the result on June 10, but State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad hinted a delay in the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

There have been some reports which also state that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 results could get delayed by one month and students can expect their scores in the month of July. University Exams of Final Year Students Cancelled in Maharashtra, Marks to be Allotted as Per Aggregate: Uddhav Thackeray.

The State Board has recently cancelled the Geography Exam and announced that the students will be awarded average marks. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is yet to announce any dates officially on the release of results.

The High Court’s had asked the Board to announce Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020 by June 10. Maharashtra has also cancelled the Final year university exams in the state keeping in view the increasing number of Coronavirus cases. The state continues to be one of the worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic with the maximum number of cases in the country.