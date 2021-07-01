New Delhi, July 1: To download and access the e-Aadhaar card is easier and more convenient now. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently shared an online link through which the Aadhaar card holder can download the card at anytime, from anywhere by simply using the 12-digit Aadhaar number. The card holders can visit at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in to download, by following simple steps. Aadhaar Services: How To Update Details on Aadhaar? List of Things That Can Be Updated and More; Check FAQs on Updating Data on Aadhaar Card.

The link was shared by the UIDAI on its official Twitter handle. With the help of this link, the card holder can choose to download either a Regular Aadhaar which displays the holder's entire Aadhaar number or Masked Aadhaar which displays only the last four digits of the unique identification number while the first eight digits will be hidden. Aadhaar Photo Update: Here’s How To Update the Photograph on Your Aadhaar Card in Simple Steps.

Here Is How To Download Your Aadhaar From eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in :

Visit the official link shared by UIDAI at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Chose to download Aadhaar using Aadhaar Number

Choose to download Regular Aadhaar or Masked Aadhaar

Enter Aadhaar Number, Full Name and Pin Code of your area

Enter Security Code

Click on 'Request OTP'

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

After submitting the OTP, you can download the e-Aadhaar by entering the password.

The card holder will also receive a virtual ID through SMS which can be used in place of Aadhaar Card. Aadhaar is a 12 digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf. It serves as a proof of identity and address across the country.

