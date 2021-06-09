New Delhi, June 9: The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows people of the country to avail a host of benefits that have been announced by the government. Aadhaar is a 12-digit random number issued to all the residents of India after satisfying the verification process laid down by the UIDAI. Aadhaar Photo Update: Here’s How To Update the Photograph on Your Aadhaar Card in Simple Steps.

Any individual, who is a resident of India, can enroll and get an Aadhaar card, irrespective of age and gender. An individual may voluntarily enroll to obtain an Aadhaar number from the nearest enrollment centre. A person willing to enroll for the unique identification number has to provide minimal demographic and biometric information during the enrolment process which is totally free of cost. Aadhaar Card: How to Download E-Aadhaar by Using Registered Mobile Number Online at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

The UIDAI update process accepts a wide range of PoI (Proof of Identity) and PoA (Proof of Address) documents. View the list of supporting documents.

Aadhaar Details That Can be Updated are:

Demographic information Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent Biometric information Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph

Aadhaar Update FAQs:

Can I update my details in Aadhaar?

Yes, you can always update your details in Aadhaar.

What details can I get updated in case I am visiting the Permanent Enrolment centre for updation?

In case you are visiting the Permanent Enrolment centre, you can get both Demographics (Name, Address, DoB, Gender, Mobile & Email) & Biometrics (Finger Prints, Iris & Photograph).

I have my mobile number registered in Aadhaar but I want to replace it with my second number. Can I update it online?

No, Mobile number is not updated online. To update mobile number, you can visit nearest Permanent Enrolment centre.

Will my Aadhaar number get changed after updation?

No, your Aadhaar number will remain same throughout even after update.

Do I need to visit same enrolment centre for updation also where my original enrolment was done?

No, you can visit any of the permanent Enrolment centre for updation.

How much time it takes to get updation in Aadhaar?

It takes upto 90 days for updation in Aadhaar after the request.

Can I update Biometrics (Finger Prints/ Iris/photograph) in Aadhaar?

Yes, you can update your Biometrics (Finger Prints/ Iris/photograph) in Aadhaar. For Biometrics updates, you need to visit nearest Permanent Enrolment centre.

Is there any method of updating Biometrics online or by post?

No, for all Biometric updates including photograph you have to personally visit nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment centre.

Can I get my Aadhaar letter download online after updation?

Yes, you can download your e-Aadhaar online once your request is approved. You can download your e-Aadhaar by clicking “Download Aadhaar” on uidai.gov.in.

According to details on the UIDAI website, an individual needs to enroll for Aadhaar only once and after de-duplication only one Aadhaar shall be generated, as the uniqueness is achieved through the process of demographic and biometric de-duplication.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2021 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).