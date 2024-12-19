The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results on Thursday evening, December 19. Aspiring management students can access their scorecards by logging into the CAT official website at iimcat.ac.in using their application credentials. Out of the 3.29 lakh registered eligible candidates, 2.93 lakh appeared for the exam, with engineering students and male candidates emerging as the top performers. Of the 14 students who achieved a perfect 100 percentile, 13 were engineers. Gender-wise, the highest scorers included 13 males and just one female, highlighting the dominance of male candidates in this year's results. IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

CAT Result 2024 Out

