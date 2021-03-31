New Delhi, March 31: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday, March 31, extended the deadline for linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar till June 30, 2021. The decision has been taken by the government in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended to June 30, 2021, From March 31.

Informing about the development, the IT department tweeted: "Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic." Income Tax Refunds of Over Rs 2.24 Lakh Crore Issued to More Than 2.37 Crore Taxpayers Till March 29.

Income Tax Department Tweet:

Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021.(2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

"Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) & processing of equalisation levy statements also extended to 30th April, 2021," it added.

Meanwhile, the people who have not their PAN card with an Aadhaar card can visit the official e-filing website of the IT department to do the seeding. The two can also be linked via an SMS-based facility provided by the IT department.

Earlier, the last date to link Aadhaar-PAN was March 31, 2021. The government had warned that after the deadline ends, all the PAN cards which are not seeded with Aadhar would become useless.

