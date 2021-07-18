Ahmedabad, July 18: In another case of online fraud reported from Gujarat, a nurse in Ahmedabad was duped to the tune of Rs 1.28 lakh by cyber fraudsters after she looked up online for her bank's customer service number. Reports inform that the 35-year-old nurse, identified as Shiba Yadav, had an account with the State Bank of India and wanted a six-month statement. The woman then went to the bank where the authorities told that the statement would be made available only after May 15 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Online Fraud: Pune Woman Duped of Over Rs 12 Lakh By a Man Posing as US Cosmetic Surgeon on Dating App.

The woman called on the bank’s customer care number that she found online. During the conversation, the fraudster posed as a customer care executive and pretended that he could not hear her. The man then promised to call back. In her complaint, the victim said that she received a text from a private mobile number asking her to download a screen-sharing application. The woman told the person that she had called as she wanted her transaction statement. Online Fraud in Pune: Techie Duped of Rs 1.22 Lakh by Fraudster Posing as Jeweller.

The man conned her by convincing her to make a transaction of Rs 49,213. She did as said but realised that the money got deducted from her bank account. When she asked the man about her money, he said it would be credited to her account again. By then, an amount of Rs 1,28,623 had been withdrawn from the account. She realised that she was being duped when another person identifying himself as senior customer care manager asked her for her HDFC account to deposit the money back.

