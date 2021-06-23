Kurnool, June 23: In a shocking incident, a family of four died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district due to fear of COVID-19. The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Pratap, his 36-year-old wife Hemlata, 17-year-old son Jayant and 14-year-old daughter Rishita. The incident took place in the Vaddegeri area of the district. They reported consumed pesticides to end their lives. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Hacked to Death by Stalker in Kadapa District For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

According to a report published in India Today, neighbours informed the police when nobody came out of Pratap’s house on Wednesday. When the police entered the house, they found all the bodies lying on the floor. A suicide note was also recovered from the house. From the suicide note, it was revealed that the entire family was under stress due to the loss of lives of near ones because of COVID-19. Coronavirus Scare in India: Andhra Pradesh Man Commits Suicide Fearing to Have been Infected by 2019-nCoV.

The family members were reportedly worried that they would also get the virus. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. The police have registered a case into the matter and launched an investigation. According to the report, Pratap was a TV mechanic. While his son was studying in a high school and his daughter was a class eight student.

