Almora, November 13: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old boy in Bageshwar, who was playing in courtyard along with his brother, died within two hours of being bitten by red ants. The incident took place in Pausari village in Bageshwar around 2 pm on Thursday.

TOI reported that five-year-old Priyanshu and three-year-old Sagar, children of Bhupesh Ram, who takes up odd jobs around the village, were playing in the courtyard when both brothers were bitten by red ants. Their health immediately deteriorated and they were rushed to the district hospital. Sagar died on his way to the hospital while Priyanshu was treated and discharged the next day.

Dr Rahul Mishra, who treated both children, said that the children were bitten in several places on their bodies and had nearly fainted afterwards. They were rushed to the hospital within one and a half hours. When he tested them, Sagar had already died and they treated Priyanshu. Their father said they were bitten by 'big red ants'.

In another similar incident, a 70-year-old farmer died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees while he was working in his agriculture field on Wednesday afternoon. The matter came to light late in the evening when the man's family started looking for him after he did not return home even after dusk.

The incident took place in Amkhera village under Barkhera police limits of Pilibhit district.

