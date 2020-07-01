Guwahati, July 1: Assam Health Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to set up a Plasma Bank in Guwahati in next 4-5 days. Sarma also informed that the state government have already installed plasma separator in Gauhati Medical College and expects to begin Plasma treatment by next week.

Apart from this, Biswa also said that the state government will launch the new testing model named COVID-19 AG test in next 2-3 days. The health minister said, "Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested a new testing model under which we will be able to will declare results within 1 hour. We will launch the new testing model named COVID-19 AG test in next 2-3 days."

Here's what Hemant Biswa Sarma said:

During the press meet, Sarma said that he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, who directed him to change the coronavirus testing pattern in the state. Sarma even claimed that, as per Centre's assessment, the COVID-19 situation in Guwahati is very apprehensive.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,227 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam, out of which 5,647 recovered while 12 people died. Union Health Ministry's data states that 2,568 are still active with coronavirus in state.

