Bengaluru, March 26: A 31-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his wife's lover. The accused, Bharat Kumar, reportedly hid under a cot for six hours to catch his wife Vinutha's lover Shivakumar aka Shivaraj and stabbed him to death. The incident took place in west Bengaluru's Andrahalli in the wee hours of March 25. Bengaluru Shocker: Tenant Stabbed by Owner For Failing to Pay Rs 24,000 Due Rent.

Bharath had married Vinutha eight years ago. According to a TOI report, three years ago, Shivaraj, who hails from Vinutha’s village, had visited her house and stayed there for a week. He was then searching for a job and Vinutha had helped him fine one. Shivaraj then started visting her residence frequently. During this time, he fell in love with Vinutha and proposed him, police said. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Pulls His Pants Down, Tries to Disrobe Woman, Arrested After Act of Sexual Assault Gets Captured on CCTV.

Vinutha, who has two daughters with Bharat, had initially rejected Shivaraj but after he threatened to commit suicide, she obliged him, according to the police. Soon, Bharat came to know about his wife's extra-marital affair and objected to it. Vinutha then left the house and started living separately at Andrahalli. The report said Shivaraj would often visit Vinutha after she separated from Bharat.

Bharat allegedly held Shivaraj responsible for ruining his married life and decided to kill him. Around 8:30 pm on March 24 when Vinutha had gone to buy chicken from a nearby shop, Bharat entered her house and hit under the cot. Unaware of Bharat's presence and motive, Vinutha came back and started cooking. Soon, Shivaraj turned up there.

"Shivaraj visited her around 10:30 pm and went to sleep after having dinner. When Vinutha went to the washroom in the early hours, Bharath came out and locked her inside," Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (west), was quoted as saying. According to the police, Bharat initially had attempted to strangle Shivaraj and later stabbed him thrice in the abdomen with a knife he purchased online.

After killing Shivaraj, Bharat opened the door of washroom. Police was informed around 4 am and Bharat was arrested from the crime scene. Cops were conducting further investigation into the case.

