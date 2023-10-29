Bengaluru, October 29: After one of his connecting flights to Mumbai was postponed due to a plane tragedy and an airport runway closure, Bengaluru techie Naveenraj Rajan was refused a reimbursement worth Rs 89,000. Rajan was ready to take off for Canada. On September 14, he arrived at Kempegowda International Airport to board a Vistara flight to Mumbai. After that, he boarded a subsequent aircraft from Mumbai to Zurich operated by Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS).

At the airport, he was then notified that his flight had been postponed and subsequently cancelled. The latter had travelled to Delhi to see his relatives. Lufthansa Flight Cancellation: Ruckus At Delhi Airport As Angry Flyers Demand Refund, Seats on Alternate Flights; Watch Videos.

They informed me that the runway at the Mumbai airport had been blocked due to a private plane crash. The personnel told me that there was a chance a Vistara flight would depart from Bengaluru to Mumbai on September 15 at 1 am. I raised worry because my SWISS airline connection from Mumbai to Zurich was planned at 12:55 am, Rajan told a local news portal. He was also unable to get another Vistara flight to Mumbai.

When I realised I wouldn't be able to make it to Mumbai in time for my connecting flight, I relied on the advice of the Vistara crew because they were SWISS's codesharing partners and returned home in the hopes that my Rs 89,000 ticket refund would arrive, Rajan stated. Booked Go First Flight Ticket? Here's How To Get Refund As Airline Cancelled All Flights.

Rajan made an attempt to contact GoIbibo for a refund. However, he was informed that he was not entitled to the reimbursement money since he had "failed to report to his destination."

