Bengaluru, January 4: A 25-year-old tuition teacher has gone missing along with a class 10 student, and both have been untraceable for the past 40 days. The police have registered a kidnapping case and issued a lookout notice to aid in locating them. The case has taken a concerning turn after the student's father discovered photos suggesting that the teacher and his daughter were involved in a marriage. The JP Nagar police are intensifying their search for the duo, who were last seen together before disappearing.

According to a report by Times Of India, the accused, identified as Abhishek Gowda M, hails from Indira Nagar Circle, JP Nagar I Phase, and Doddasadenahalli village in Kanakapura taluk, Ramanagara district. A BEd graduate, he works as a tuition teacher for schoolchildren and also serves as a gym trainer. Police revealed that Gowda, who is married with a child, has been experiencing marital issues and is not on good terms with his wife. Bengaluru: Teenage Student Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father for Coming Late From New Year Party, Body Found Hanging.

On November 23, the 15-year-old girl, an SSLC student at a private school, left for her tuition class with Abhishek around 3:30 pm but did not return. Her father, growing anxious, visited Abhishek’s house only to find it locked. Bengaluru: Students Locked Up in ‘Dark Rooms’ by Private Schools for Not Paying Fees, Claim Parents.

Upon opening the door with a spare key, a neighbour found Abhishek’s mobile phone on the table. When the father checked the phone, he was shocked to find photos depicting what seemed to be a marriage between Abhishek and his daughter. Despite extensive searches across Bengaluru, Ramanagara, and Mangaluru, neither Abhishek nor the girl have been located. The investigation continues as authorities pursue leads. In a similar incident, a 22-year-old tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly eloping with her 15-year-old student for the second time. Her 21-year-old accomplice was also taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and POCSO. The case emerged on December 16 when the boy's mother filed a missing person report after he failed to return home from his tuition classes. The police tracked them down to Puducherry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).