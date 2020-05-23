Bihar Govt Issues Circular for Migrants Returning to State, Mandates Quarantine Camps for People Coming from 11 Districts

Migrants boarding a Shramik special train | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, May 23: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Saturday issued a circular stating it clearly that all the migrants returning from a various parts of the country will be kept in quarantine camps. Adding more, the government said that those who don't show COVID-19 symptoms will be home quarantined.

Informing about the latest development, the state government circular said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Migrants returning to the state from Surat, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata & Bangalore to be kept in quarantine camps. People returning from other places to be home quarantined if they don't show #COVID19 symptoms." Jammu And Kashmir Govt Makes Institutional Quarantine for 14 Days a Must for Passengers Coming to UT, to Conduct Test for All Returnees Using RTPCR.

Here's what Bihar government circular says:

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood mandated 7-day institutional quarantine for all air passengers arriving in Karnataka from six select states. Following 7-day institutional quarantine, they will be home quarantined, DGP Praveen Sood added. The states include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh.

Also, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday informed that all the passengers coming to the Union territory by air or rail route will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days. The administration also stated that passengers will be for COVID-19 using RTPCR test.