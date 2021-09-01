Patna, September 1: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old quack in Patna was allegedly beaten to death by a mob over an illicit relationship. Reports inform that the victim, identified as Manoj Kumar Pandit, was thrashed by locals over his alleged affair with a woman in Jamui district. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place at Seva village under the Gidhaur police station area in Jamui on Monday night.

According to details by Police, a group of people led by a person named Gautam Ravidas dragged the quack out of his private clinic. They tied his hands and feet with a rope and assaulted him with sticks and iron rods. The victim fell unconscious and was not helped by anyone as no person from the village intervened in the matter fearing the accused. Aurangabad: Quack Performs Botched-Up Piles Surgery, Arrested.

As per details by Police, the victim's brother Krishna Ranjan Kumar, said the quack (his brother) was sitting in his clinic when some people of the village came and assaulted him, causing severe injuries. The man was rushed to the community health center where the doctor declared him dead on arrival. His body was sent for postmortem.

The victim's brother also revealed the names of seven suspects. Later, an FIR was lodged with the Gidhaur police station against Gautam and six of his associates. Police said that efforts are underway to nab the accused at the earliest.

