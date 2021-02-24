Palghar, February 24: After the death of 45 chickens at a poultry farm in Palghar due to bird flu, the district administration has prohibited the sale of chicken for the next 21 days. The Palghar district administration issued a notification and ordered the closure of all poultry farms and shops selling chicken for the next 21 days. Palghar Deputy Collector Kiran Mahajan announced the decision as bird flu has been confirmed in Palghar and many birds have been killed due to the virus.

Amid the avian influenza scare, Maharashtra reported the deaths of 381 birds on Sunday. Officials informed that of the 381 birds, 380 were poultry birds, including 190 from Nandurbar and 115 from Amravati in Vidarbha. Reports inform that samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune for bird flu testing. Avian Influenza in Maharashtra: 65 Poultry Birds Found Dead in Jalgaon.

In Maharashtra, over 7.20 lakh poultry birds, including 5,86,668 from Navapur in Nandurbar, have been culled, and 26,44,177 eggs as well as 73,004 kilograms of poultry feed destroyed in infected zones, and carcasses were being buried in lime lined pits to prevent the spread of infection, a state government release informed.

