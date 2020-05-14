Chaos in Barwani District of Madhya Pradesh as Migrant Workers Demand That Authorities Arrange Buses For Them; Watch Video

Migrant workers staged protest in Barwani district of Madhya Pardesh (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ANI)

Barwani, May 14: Chaos erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district after migrant workers staged protest against authorities on Thursday. They gathered on the highway in Bawani district which is near Maharashtra border demanding that the authorities should make arrangement of buses to send them to their native places. These workers are mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Narsinghpur Accident: Five Migrant Workers Killed, 15 Injured as Truck Overturns in Madhya Pradesh.

Barwani District Collector Amit Tomar told media that the administration was arranging buses for them. The video of the incident also surfaced on social media. In the video, hundreds of workers could be seen assembling on the highway for staging protest. They were also carrying their luggage with them. Madhya Pradesh: Migrant Worker Delivers Baby on Her Way to Satna From Nashik, Rests for 2 Hours and Resumes Journey to Hometown.

Video of the Incident:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Migrant workers create ruckus near Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border in Barwani, demanding arrangement of buses to send them to their native places in Uttar Pradesh & Bihar. Barwani District Collector Amit Tomar says, "We're arranging buses for them". pic.twitter.com/O6e80Dgz6s — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

It was not the first incident during the lockdown when the migrant workers staged a protest against authorities while demanding arrangements so that they could reach their native places in other states. Last week, hundreds of migrant workers belonging to northern states staged a protest in front of the central railway station in Mangaluru for a similar reason. More than 700 workers residing at Surathkal, Nanthoor, Kulur and Derebail near Mangaluru reached the station by foot.

Migrant workers are the worst affected due to coronavirus lockdown. On May 1, the Indian Railways announced to run special 'Sharmik Trains'to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists across the country. The Railways on Thursday said that it has ferried more than 10 lakh stranded people since May 1 in over 800 Shramik Special trains.