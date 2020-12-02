Thiruvananthapuram, December 2: Cyclone Burevi, which is expected to cross over the Sri Lanka coast later today, will strike the coastal Indian city of Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow, as per the weather department's prediction. The authorities have banned fishing and all other seaside activities, while also regulating movement in hilly areas as heavy rainfall combined with high speed is expected. Cyclone Burevi Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Burevi Likely to Hit Tamil Nadu on December 3, Check Realtime Status Here.

"Cyclone Burevi will likely hit Thiruvananthapuram district tomorrow. We've asked fishermen to return and have completely banned fishing and regulated movement in hilly areas. We're expecting very high rainfall with wind speeds of 75- 80 kmph," District Collector, Thiruvananthapuram, said.

All the disaster management units in the district are fully operational after completing the preparations. The manpower and logistics assistance of the Army, Navy, Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been ensured to deal with emergencies.

Update by ANI

Yesterday we had a special District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) meeting with defence forces who're stationed here. Unit heads of these forces attended the meeting & we planned rescue, relief & search operation strategies for if the need should arise: Thiruvananthapuram DC https://t.co/TQy7mMMlbq — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

A red alert has been issued in the district for December 3. An orange alert has been issued for December 2 and 4. A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was convened at the Collectorate Conference Hall to coordinate disaster management activities. The Revenue and Local Self Government Departments have started preparations to evacuate people in case of emergency.

A detailed list of places and institutions where relief camps should be started was prepared. The list of relief camps has been prepared excluding the institutions designated as polling stations in the context of local elections. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Civil Supplies Departments have been directed to supply electricity, water and food items to the camps if they need to be opened.

The Department of Hydrology has been directed to monitor the water levels in the major rivers of the district immediately in view of the possibility of floods in the wake of heavy rains. Currently, the water level in the rivers is checked at 8 am, 12 noon and 4 pm. Apart from this, the water level in Neyyar, Killiyar and Karamanayar rivers will be checked at 4 pm and 8 pm for the next three days.

(With ANI inputs)

