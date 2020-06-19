Dahi Handi 2020 Celebrations Cancelled in Mumbai's Ghatkopar Area on Janmashtami, Says BJP Leader Ram Kadam

Mumbai, June 19: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Dahi Handi celebrations will not be taking place in Ghatkopar this year. Ram Kadam, BJP leader and Head of Organising Committee informed about the following decision. Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in India by the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 120504 cases and 5,751 people have died so far. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebration Postponed to February 2021 During Magi Ganpati by Wadala's GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Mumbai.

Last month, GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, Wadala, which is also one of the richest Ganpati mandals in the Mumbai announced its decision to postpone Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021. The decision was also taken in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

Dahi Handi celebrations to not take place in Mumbai's Ghatkopar this year:

Dahi Handi celebrations to not take place in Mumbai's Ghatkopar this year in view of #COVID19 spread: Ram Kadam, BJP leader and Head of Organising Committee — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Dahi Handi or Utlotsavam is one of the festive events and a team sport during the Hindu festival Gokulashtami, which is also known as Krishna Janmashtami and celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).