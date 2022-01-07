New Delhi, January 7: A 25-year-old disabled man was stabbed by three people in Delhi’s Rohini area on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Sanjay Kumar. The 21-year-old youth and his two juvenile associates attacked Kumar when he tried to resist a robbery bid. The police arrested the man, and his juvenile associates were apprehended. Delhi Shocker: Four Class 10 Students Chased and Stabbed Outside School Mayur Vihar.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the incident took place when Kumar was walking towards his home on Tuesday night. He was allegedly attacked by three people. They robbed him of Rs 20,000. After robbing the victim, the accused tried to flee, but he chased and caught them.

As per the report, the accused then stabbed the victim with knives. After committing the crime, they all managed to escape from the spot. Kumar sustained injuries in his neck. He collapsed on the spot. Locals then rushed him to a hospital. His condition is reported to be stable now. Delhi Shocker: 18-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Friend in Sangam Vihar.

Cops were then informed. After getting the information, the police swung into action and launched a manhunt operation to nab all the accused. The police arrested the main accused. His two juvenile associates were also taken into custody. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2022 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).