New Delhi, July 25: A man alledgely killed his daughter's stalker by strangling him with a towel and hid his body in the room in the building where the former worked as security guard for 30 hours , as per report. The accused was caught by a police patrolling team on Saturday while trying to dispose off the body on a cycle cart in Mahipalpur area of Delhi. The accused, identified as Surmesh, had reportedly confessed to murdering the deceased, identified as Santosh Kumar Jha. Delhi Shocker: Transperson Killed Over Financial Dispute; Two Arrested.

According to report, Jha had been stalking and harassing Surmesh's daughter for past three years. He had expressed his desire to marry the accused's daughter but her family was against the alliance. On Friday night, the deceased again went to the accused's home seeking his daughter's hand in marriage which led to an argument between the two. During the altercation Surmesh punched Jha and then strangled him to death using his towel, Hindustan Times reported quoting a police officer. Delhi Shocker: Ragpicker Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Jahangirpuri Area; Two Arrested.

While Surmesh was trying to dispose off the body in a sack on Saturday morning on a cycle cart, he was spotted by a police patrol team. Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest) told the Hindustan Times that a case of murder has been filed at the Vasant Kunj North police station in this matter. The accused is the native of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly while Jha was a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. In Delhi both lived lanes apart in Mahipalpur

