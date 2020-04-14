Delhi's Sharpest COVID-19 Spike of 356 Cases in Last 24 Hours Takes Toll to 1510, Death Count 28

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13: Delhi witnessed the sharpest spike in coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as 356 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,510 in the national capital territory (NCT). The death toll also jumped to 28 as four more people lost their lives in Delhi. After Maharashtra, Delhi is the worst-hit region of the country.

The number of containment zones in Delhi also increased to 47 on Monday. A massive sanitation program was launched on Monday by the Delhi government in these containment zones. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government deployed hi-tech Japanese machines to carry out the sanitation drive. Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will also implement Operation Shield in several areas NCT to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The operation was first successfully implemented in Dilshad Garden area of East Delhi.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus lockdown has been extended in the NCT by the AAP government till April 30. The decision was taken by the Delhi government to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Apart from Delhi, several other states and union territories also extended the shutdown. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation of Tuesday. Speculations are rife that the Prime Minister will extend the countrywide lockdown for two more weeks till April 30.

In India, 9,352 people have contracted coronavirus so far. The death toll also rose to 320. Maharashtra is the worst affected state of the country, where close to 2,000 positive cases have been reported so far. Around 150 people also lost their lives due to COVID-19.