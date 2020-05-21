Dricom Limited (MySuccess.Team) Promotes Work-from-Home Productivity

Working from home can be challenging for many. People were used to waking up, commuting to work, and spending their days with their colleagues usually in their offices. But today, people are stuck at home, but are still expected to be as productive as they were when they were in their offices. That is a tall order, and most are struggling.

MySuccess.Team (the flagship web property of Dricom Limited), a top online consulting firm specialized in training online and home based businesses, shares some productivity tips to help individuals adapt to working from home. In addition to training and consulting for home based businesses, they also offer online coaching programs to help workers thrive in a work-from-home environment.

Working from home during these strange times

Even before the world changed, people have already been working from home. It is widely known as “telecommuting.” Many are freelancers who meet with their workmates and clients in virtual spaces (Zoom, Skype, etc). Data gathered by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that even before social distancing measures were imposed, 57% of American workers were willing to take on a flexible schedule that allows them to work from home. This information shows that working from home is not a total stranger to American workers.

For those who already have been working virtually, many still have reported that when they first started (making the change away from an office environment), they found it challenging to maintain discipline and follow a self-imposed schedule.

At first, working from home sounded easy, dull, and boring, but as weeks passed by, it has become a challenge to many. Those who have been fortunate enough to keep their jobs during these times, still find it difficult to adapt to this new routine and schedule that has been forced upon them.

Now, the question is: how does one fully adjust?

My Success Team’s Work-from-Home Productivity Tips

As an online business coaching company, My Success Team recognizes that individuals need proper measures and guidance when adapting to a new system. The company’s business coaching programs can help individuals adjust their lifestyle, mindset, and routine to fit into what works for them best.

If you are now working from home, read these following work-from-home tips by My Success Team:

1. Create a schedule

Before this pandamic, most followed a schedule that consisted of getting up, taking a shower, eating breakfast, commuting, reporting to work, and returning home. Now that most are forced to be home all day, it’s now more important than ever to create a schedule that will help you adapt to a new routine. For example, the time you used to spend on commuting can now be used to exercise or clean your room. In this way, you will be as busy as you were before while still being kind to your body and surroundings. It’s easier said than done, but creating a routine for yourself and sticking to it will help to maintain your boundaries both with work and family life.

2. Dedicate a working space

The challenging part about working from home is not having the same boundaries as you had before. Now, your place for relaxation is also your workplace. So, do your best to dedicate a space for working only, so your mind will still recognize the difference. If your mind isn’t able to fully ‘unplug’ from your work – you can reach burnout much faster because you will never be able to full recover and relax from a long day.

3. Set interval breaks

Since now is a difficult time for everyone around the world and you are still expected to be productive, reward yourself with 10- or 15-minute breaks every one or two hours. Let your mind work at a pace that works best for you.

4. List down your present worries and future hopes

It might sound a bit “cheesy,” but allow yourself to look forward to something. Maybe this time at home has helped you realize your desire to put up your own business. Perhaps, now is the time for you to turn it into a reality. Maybe, you are looking forward to a career shift. Whatever it may be, list it down. Write down your worries, too. It can help you vent out the overwhelming thoughts and emotions you have been experiencing.

5. Seek mentorship

Learning is an essential part of life. If you feel lost or overwhelmed, seek mentorship or coaching. If you need advice on a career change or entrepreneurship, My Success Team is offering help to everybody who needs it through its coaching programs.

About My Success Team

My Success Team is an online business coaching company and digital marketing agency that helps business owners and entrepreneurs establish and grow their business online. My Success Team has been helping individuals shift to home-based businesses and careers that can provide them with a strong income while providing much more flexibility and freedom in their lives.

My Success Team is also known for its social responsibility initiatives that cater to individuals that need assistance (primariliy those who have served in the military and military families).

Learn more about My Success Team and its business coaching programs by visiting its website at https://mysuccess.team/.