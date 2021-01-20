Eluru, January 20: The mysterious illness cases in Andhra Pradesh's Pulla village in West Godavari district rose up to 29 by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, however, the active ones were only six, said health officials. "No new cases since midnight," West Godavari district joint collector Himanshu Shukla told IANS.

Pulla, where the mysterious illness cases are being reported from Monday, is 30 km north east of the Eluru town. Of the six active cases, two are admitted in Pulla primary health centre and four in Eluru district hospital. Mysterious Disease Makes Over 200 People Sick in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, Blood Samples Sent For Examination.

As many as 23 cases have been discharged until now, even as nearly 100 hospital beds have been arranged at Pulla, Bhimadolu and Eluru. The district administration deputed three general physicians, 17 PHC doctors, 10 ANMs and 30 asha workers.

The affected patients exhibited symptoms similar to the Eluru cases such as fainting, frothing, convulsions, vomiting and others. This development comes within just a months' time in the same district.

However, most of the patients have recovered within hours after being affected by the mysterious illness. On Tuesday, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas visited Pulla health centre. He said experts will determine why these cases have come up.

