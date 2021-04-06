Shajahanapur, April 6: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Banda area of Shahjahanpur. The girl breathed her last on Monday in a hospital. She was found in an unconscious condition from a sugarcane field in the area on Sunday. The family alleged that the girl was raped and murder by a youth living next door as there were apparent signs of poisoning.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl went missing on Saturday evening. She was reportedly found in the fields near her home on Sunday. After the death, the family of the girl staged a protest by blocking road traffic and demanded strict action against the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

The police arrested the accused. An FIR was registered against the youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 363 (abduction), 366 (abducting, inducing woman to compel her for marriage) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison). The postmortem report is awaited. Karnataka Shocker: 16-Year-old Girl Gangraped by 4 Men in Shivamogga, Two Arrested.

Sections of murder and sexual assault will be added if poisoning is found in the autopsy report. As per the local police, the girl and the youth were in a relationship, but families are against it. “My daughter was innocent, and the youth took her away with him. He raped my daughter and later poisoned her. He should be punished,” reported the media house quoting the mother of the girl as saying. However, the accused, who is a college student, alleged that the girl consumed poison as she was scolded by her parents.

